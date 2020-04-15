Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 1.84. Roku has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $123.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,322 shares of company stock worth $26,585,760 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Roku by 710.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

