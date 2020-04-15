SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,750 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.43 per share, with a total value of $69,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.