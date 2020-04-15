6 Meridian Boosts Stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.07% of James River Group worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. State Street Corp raised its position in James River Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in James River Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 506,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. James River Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $241.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on James River Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,232 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

