6 Meridian Sells 31,865 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,865 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 460,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.