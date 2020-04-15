Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.17% of Universal Insurance worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UVE stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $572.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53). Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

