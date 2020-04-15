6 Meridian Increases Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

6 Meridian grew its position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.27% of HCI Group worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $1,024,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 98,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

NYSE HCI opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.68. HCI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Susan Watts bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,240 shares of company stock worth $49,281. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.