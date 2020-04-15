6 Meridian Purchases 5,641 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

