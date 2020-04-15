6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 38,291 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 999,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

KSA stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

