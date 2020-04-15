6 Meridian Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of NYSE:VTA opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

