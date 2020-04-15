California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NYSE CWT opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

