6 Meridian Buys 6,242 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in istar were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in istar by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in istar by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in istar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in istar in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in istar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

STAR opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. istar’s payout ratio is 10.72%.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

