6 Meridian Raises Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 58,308 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 67,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of EWP stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.