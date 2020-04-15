Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.28% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,512.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,550 shares of company stock worth $314,166 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.