6 Meridian Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 4th quarter worth about $9,804,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 269,344 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.83. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.