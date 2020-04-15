6 Meridian Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.05% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 119.52%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRE. Raymond James raised their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

