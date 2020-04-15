5,230 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.42. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

