CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CenterPoint is investing substantially to expand its operations to meet increasing utility demand. To this end, it is currently focused on improving infrastructure and reliability. It judiciously utilizes its funds in growth projects and at the same time preserves a stable financial position. CenterPoint Energy’s steady growth in customer count has primarily driven its performance over the last several quarters. However, a substantial portion of its operations are located along the gulf coast of the United States, a high-risk area with strong hurricane activity. This exposes the company’s utility plants to damage and expenditures associated with storm-related restoration. Moreover, high debt levels increase its vulnerability to adverse economic conditions. Shares CenterPoint Energy have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

CNP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,006,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

