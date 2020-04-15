6 Meridian Purchases 6,540 Shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

6 Meridian grew its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

