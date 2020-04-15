VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

