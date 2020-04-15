John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $952.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.