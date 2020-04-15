6 Meridian Acquires 14,192 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

6 Meridian increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.17% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 39,918 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 561.8% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 753,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 639,900 shares during the period.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

