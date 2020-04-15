6 Meridian Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

EWH stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $27.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.