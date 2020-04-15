6 Meridian Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84.

