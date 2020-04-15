6 Meridian Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,299 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

