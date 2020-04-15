6 Meridian Boosts Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

6 Meridian grew its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.14% of B&G Foods worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in B&G Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 158,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of BGS opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

