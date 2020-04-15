6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

6 Meridian reduced its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,738 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned about 0.46% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,828,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

PCEF opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

