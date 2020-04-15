6 Meridian Has $1.98 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,818 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

