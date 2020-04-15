6 Meridian Invests $2.01 Million in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 824,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 139,171 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVG opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

