6 Meridian Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

6 Meridian boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000.

NYSE FOF opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

