6 Meridian Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $145.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.65 and a 200 day moving average of $167.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.