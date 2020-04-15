6 Meridian Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 423,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 168,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 571.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 269,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of PXH opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.