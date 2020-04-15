6 Meridian Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,755 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,466 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,573,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,001,000 after acquiring an additional 390,829 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,341,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.