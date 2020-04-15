6 Meridian Sells 1,235 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

6 Meridian cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

EWZ stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

