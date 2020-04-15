Head-To-Head Survey: Personalis (PSNL) vs. Its Rivals

Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Personalis to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Personalis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Personalis Competitors 237 809 1000 71 2.43

Personalis currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.82%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 41.95%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Personalis and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million -$25.08 million -6.23 Personalis Competitors $985.33 million $50.63 million 31.33

Personalis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Personalis. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis N/A N/A N/A Personalis Competitors -116.35% -70.79% -27.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Personalis beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

