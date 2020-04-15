Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

MDGL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $128.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $11,712,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,697,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,625,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

