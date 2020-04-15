On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock Price Down 17.6%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)’s stock price traded down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21, 41,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 48,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 57.97% and a negative net margin of 39.92%.

About On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF)

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

