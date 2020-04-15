Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASCL. Barclays cut their price objective on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target (down from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 352.30 ($4.63).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 203.40 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 340.02. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $877.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

