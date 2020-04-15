Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 239 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of $160.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43.

In related news, insider Alberto Lavandeira bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,455.41).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

