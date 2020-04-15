Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Societe Generale began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 494 ($6.50) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 543.44 ($7.15).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 417.70 ($5.49) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 530.52.

In other news, insider David W. Keens bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.