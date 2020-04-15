Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Card Factory to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Shares of LON:CARD opened at GBX 51.58 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.11. Card Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $180.34 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02.

In other Card Factory news, insider Karen Hubbard bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

