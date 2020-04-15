Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON CARR opened at GBX 102.43 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of $94.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.24.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

