Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON CARR opened at GBX 102.43 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 166 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of $94.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.24.
Carr’s Group Company Profile
