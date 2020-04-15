Connect Group’s (CNCT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Connect Group (LON:CNCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Connect Group from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Connect Group alerts:

Shares of CNCT opened at GBX 25.58 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.08. Connect Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.98.

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.