Costain Group (LON:COST) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective (down from GBX 225 ($2.96)) on shares of Costain Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Costain Group stock opened at GBX 73.28 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 351 ($4.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costain Group will post 3636.9999224 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

