Costain Group (LON:COST) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Costain Group (LON:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective (down from GBX 225 ($2.96)) on shares of Costain Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.
Costain Group stock opened at GBX 73.28 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Costain Group has a 52-week low of GBX 24.10 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 351 ($4.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 152.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14.
Costain Group Company Profile
Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.
Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.