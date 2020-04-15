Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Earns “Buy” Rating from VSA Capital

Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at VSA Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CERP opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.89. Columbus Energy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

In other news, insider Leo Koot acquired 12,437,930 shares of Columbus Energy Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £373,137.90 ($490,841.75).

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

