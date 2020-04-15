DX (Group)’s (DX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

LON:DX opened at GBX 7.61 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.03 million and a PE ratio of 76.10. DX has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.59.

In related news, insider Ronald Series acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,900 ($6,445.67). Also, insider Lloyd Dunn bought 258,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,102.42 ($23,812.71).

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.