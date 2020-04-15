Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Equiniti Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 243.67 ($3.21).
Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.03. Equiniti Group has a 52-week low of GBX 141.80 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13).
About Equiniti Group
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.
