Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Equiniti Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 243.67 ($3.21).

Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.03. Equiniti Group has a 52-week low of GBX 141.80 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13).

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equiniti Group will post 1711.99997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

