Equiniti Group’s (EQN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equiniti Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 243.67 ($3.21).
LON EQN opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204.03. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 141.80 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $592.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.79.
About Equiniti Group
Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.
