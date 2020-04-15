Equiniti Group’s (EQN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQN. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equiniti Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 243.67 ($3.21).

LON EQN opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204.03. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 141.80 ($1.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $592.01 million and a P/E ratio of 17.79.

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 18.10 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). On average, research analysts anticipate that Equiniti Group will post 1711.99997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

