Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,650 ($74.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,967.35 ($78.50).

FERG stock opened at GBX 5,186 ($68.22) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,631.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,521.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04.

In other Ferguson news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

