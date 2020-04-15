Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FERG. Oddo Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,967.35 ($78.50).

LON:FERG opened at GBX 5,186 ($68.22) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,631.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,521.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

