Liberum Capital Lowers Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 255

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.92) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Investec lowered Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 210.38 ($2.77).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.12) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

